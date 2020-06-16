PAMELA LOVETTE BEGGS
December 3, 1948 June 3, 2020
Pam was a lifetime resident of Vancouver, the only child of Ronald and Georgia Lovette. Ronald served as Director of Finance for the City of Vancouver for many years. The family were longtime members of East Vancouver Methodist Church.
Pam attended Clark County Christian school and Hudson’s Bay High School, graduating in 1966. She loved working with children and hoped to become a teacher. After earning a BA in education, she faced an oversupply of teachers in the early 1970s, and needed to look for other work. She took classes to become a florist, but eventually settled on steady employment with AT&T. There she met the charming (if curmudgeonly) Tom Beggs. As one family member observed, they were like two peas in a pod. They were married on March 19th, 1982. They continued to work together at the phone company for many years.
Pam’s love of children led her to volunteer as a Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher at Vancouver Heights United Methodist Church where she also served for years as Sunday school supervisor, leaving her positive influence on hundreds of children.
In retirement, Pam and Tom were socially active, frequent volunteers in the community. They were also regular customers at Paul’s Elbow Room in Vancouver. Many evenings would find them relaxing in their favorite booth, trading comments and wisecracks with patrons.
In later years, Pam took care of her husband as he battled cancer. After his passing, Pam endured her own severe health challenges. She took a tumble down her steep basement stairs. Nerve damage, plus diabetes, plus recurring MRSA infections left her incapacitated. Yet even through the worst of it, Pam was full of good cheer and humorous quips. Her faith kept her going.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband. A memorial service at Vancouver Heights United Methodist Church is anticipated later this summer. Donations to the church Pam loved would be gratefully accepted (vancouverheightsumc.org).
