PAMALA JANE JUDD
November 25, 1956 ˜ August 21, 2019
On August 21, 2019, Pamala Jane Judd passed away after a long battle with cancer. She spent most of her 62 years in Vancouver, WA, and saw many changes in this small town.
She grew up near the Old Evergreen Highway, attended Evergreen High School, Clark College, and eventually WSU Vancouver. There she earned her doctorate in Education Administration. Teaching was her passion. She once she joked that, “her life was spent in the classroom, she just turned her desk around to face the other direction.” Her 30+ years teaching took her to Laurin Middle School and eventually Tukes Valley Primary School.
Pam’s story cannot be told without including a devotion to God. She would read her Bible every morning and attend church every Sunday.
In the latter part of her life, she began to travel. Some trips were small like Mexico and Disneyland. Other trips were larger, going to Hawaii and Europe. Unfortunately, the disease became an energy drain on her body, preventing her from traveling as much as she wished.
Pam is survived by three children, Kevin Judd, Bryan Judd, and Kayley Judd; three grandchildren, along with two brothers, Jeff Carlson and Greg Carlson; and mother, Marjorie E. Carlson.
A memorial service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on Sept. 7 at 10 a.m.
Charitable donations may be made in Pam’s name can be directed to .
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 27, 2019