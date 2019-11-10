Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Otis Franklin Burris. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



OTIS FRANKLIN BURRIS

June 18, 1930 ˜ October 25, 2019



Otis Franklin Burris passed away peacefully at his residence in Vancouver, WA on October 25, 2019. He was born in Ponca City, OK to parents Otis Edgar and Cirrelda Franklin Burris. Otis was the youngest of 3, having two older sisters, Cirrelda and Martha Elizabeth (Betty). He lived his young adult life in Ponca City, attending Ponca City High School (Wildcats class of 1948), playing clarinet in the band, and meeting and dating the love of his life, his high school sweetheart, Janice, who he would ultimately marry on June 27, 1953.

In the fall of 1948, Otis attended University of Oklahoma, and was a member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. He was accepted early to Medical School at University of Oklahoma, then completed surgery residency at Kansas University Medical Center in Kansas City in 1960.

After completion of his residency, Otis accepted his appointment with the

Upon discharge from the Navy, Otis moved his family to Vancouver to join a private practice with Ted Dillman.

During his years of private practice with the Columbia Surgical Group, Otis served as both Surgeon and past Medical Staff President at SWMC. Although he officially retired in 1996, he continued to serve on the board of the Free Clinic and as an advisor/mentor for the Family Medicine Residency Program for many years after. Otis cared deeply for the health and welfare of his patients in the Vancouver community, and he considered his partners, Ted Dillman, Ron Graham, Richard Hurst, Jim Scarborough, and Bob Douglas, and all the nursing staff to be like family. Whether he was mentoring Residents or visiting with caregivers and nurses while a resident at Touchmark, he continued to inspire and motivate others to be their best.

Otis loved spending leisure time with his wife whether it be in the mountains or on the beach. Both Otie and Jan were “Friends of Timberline” and enjoyed many ski trips at Timberline Lodge enjoying the fellowship of good friends. Group hiking trips on Mt. St. Helens, Mt. Hood, and many other Pacific Northwest favorites provided the perfect setting for Otis to indulge his passion of photography. Otis loved photography and was always drawn to places of great natural beauty. Otie and Jan spent many weeks a year at the Washington and Oregon coastal towns of Seaview, Long Beach, Seaside, and Depot Bay. Otie regularly attended the Long Beach Kite Festival and became an enthusiast of Dual Line Kite Flying.

Otis and Janice were members of Royal Oaks Country Club where Otie enjoyed playing golf with his regular “golf buddies” for many years. Otie also always enjoyed music, and joined Beacock Music’s New Horizon’s Band as well as their Jazz band playing both the clarinet and Saxophone. In retirement, he played in many concerts, one of his favorites being at the Willamette National Cemetary on Memorial Day to honor Veterans.

Otis and Janice were active 50+ year members of the First Presbyterian Church who loved their church community. Otis embraced his role as father, uncle, great uncle and Grandpa Doc, but most especially as devoted husband to Jan, where their love story now continues in heaven.

Otis is survived by his two daughters, Cynthia Burris (John) and Laura Fuller (Gary); his three grandchildren, KayLynne, Emily, and Franklin Fuller; nieces, Cirrelda Snider Bryan and Elizabeth Snider; and six great-nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Saturday, November 16 at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 4300 Main Street, Vancouver, WA.

Please sign his guest book @

