OLIN CLYDE “BUDDY” ADAMS, JR.

December 9, 1938 ˜ January 21, 2020



Olin Clyde “Buddy” Adams, Jr., age 81, arrived in heaven on Jan. 21, 2020, while at home in Vancouver, WA, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Dec. 9, 1938 to O.C. Adams, Sr. and Vera Whitley Adams in Baton Rouge, LA.

At a birthday party in December 1958, Clyde met the love of his life, Jacqueline Harmon, and they were married three months later on March 7, 1959. After two years together, their family began to grow as four daughters were born in the next six years.

As a mechanical engineer, Clyde’s work took the family from Louisiana to Oregon, Alabama, Texas, Louisiana and back to Oregon before his retirement to Sulphur, LA in 2003.

Clyde moved to Van Mall Retirement in April 2019 to be closer to more family. In his last weeks, he resided in his daughter’s home to be surrounded by family.

Clyde is survived by his brother, Jim (Karen) Adams; daughters, Trish (Ben) Roussel, Della (Gary) Timmermann, Noelle (Steve) McGarvey and Alana Melkild; twelve grandchildren: Allisa (Dennis), Ashley (Brady), Anthony, Ray, Grace (Joe), Kyle, Stevie (Autumn), Danielle (Scott), Matt, Jessica (RC), Tayler (Brad) and Jordan; eleven great-grandchildren; many great-granddogs; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Jackie; his parents; and brother, John.

A Memorial Service will be held in July in Louisiana.

