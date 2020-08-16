OLAF EARL KJENSRUD
June 20, 1943 ˜ July 5, 2020
Olaf Earl Kjensrud was born June 20, 1943 in Vancouver, WA. “Ole,” as he was known, was born on Fathers Day and was a lifelong resident of Clark County.
He attended Vancouver schools and graduated from Fort Vancouver High School in 1961. While in high school, Ole worked at Portland, OR’s, famous Waddle’s Restaurant. After graduation, he worked in Portland with his father at Columbia Warehouse, painting and repairing automobiles for dealerships in the Portland area. He loved anything pertaining to cars. There he belonged to the Teamsters Union.
Ole joined the Army Reserves in 1964 and was honorably discharged in 1970.
In 1980, Ole went to work for Clark Public Utilities and was a member of IBEW for 29 years. He retired in 2009. He also was a member of BPOE for over 30 years.
Ole met Nancy Jean Harteloo in 1961 and they were married in March 1964. Together they raised a family; Douglas, born in 1970, and Kimberly Jo, in 1975. They enjoyed many activities including boating, camping, golf and having family outings.
Ole and his father, Olaf, enjoyed hunting. Both sets of grandparents were a strong and present influence in all their lives.
Douglas was a member of the Prairie High School jazz band. Ole and Nancy enjoyed chaperoning his competitions, including one to Reno. Douglas was also in Boy Scouts and Ole enjoyed helping with Scout activities. Kimberly played softball, basketball, volleyball and golf. Ole coached both softball and basketball for Kimberly’s teams.
Douglas later had a son, Blake, becoming a special addition to their family. Ole enjoyed teaching Blake and worked diligently to help him grow to be the man he is today. Blake also loved the sport of baseball and Grandpa Ole enjoyed showing him the ins and outs. Ole loved sharing and helping with any activities his children and grandson enjoyed.
Ole is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nancy of Hockinson, WA; son, Douglas of Vancouver; daughter, Kimberly Jo of Hockinson; grandson, Blake of Vancouver; sister, Olive Kjensrud Austin of Gresham, OR; in-laws; cousins and an abundance of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Olaf and Esther Domier Kjensrud; sister, Jean Kjensrud Miller; brothers-in-law, Harold Miller and Daniel Austin.
Ole passed away from cancer and was cremated. A special thank you to Pastor Eli Thomas of Christ Community Church of Ridgefield, WA, All County Cremations and Burial Services, and to Hospice for their kindness and aid. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made to Hospice. Memorial services are yet to be determined.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits