OERDEL DARLENE MATLICK

June 27, 1923 ˜ July 13, 2019



Oerdel Darlene Matlick, 96, passed on to heaven peacefully on July 13, 2019. Oerdel, or Del as she was known to everyone, was born on June 27, 1923 to Raymond and Lela (Nagel) Woolf, the second of four children.

Growing up in Felida and Vancouver, WA, Del graduated from the old Fort Vancouver High School in 1941.

She then acquired her Registered Nurse certification from Good Samaritan Hospital in 1945.

Del married Jack Matlick on December 26, 1946. This began a wonderful 52-year journey that ended with Jack’s death on June 26, 1999.

After assisting various doctors in Vancouver, Del settled at the Veterans Administration Hospital as a Registered Nurse in 1954. She worked at the VA hospital until her retirement as a Head Nurse in 1983. Del was very proud of her work with our veterans.

Del loved to travel and socialize. The highlight of her travels was a three-month trek that she and Jack made across America in their customized extended van. She always said that was the best trip she ever took. She also enjoyed the many hours she spent at Royal Oaks playing golf, socializing, and playing bridge with many friends.

Faith and family were very important to Del. A devout Episcopalian with an unshakable faith in God and Jesus Christ, she was a stalwart regular at The Church of the Good Shepherd. Often commenting on how very blessed she was to have a such a loving family, Del enjoyed the many Christmases that brought family together.

Del is survived by her children: Michael (JoAnn) Matlick of Olympia, Montie (Scott) Smith of Tonasket, and Terrance (Shari) Matlick of Vancouver; her grandchildren: Tony (Michelle) Matlick, Matt (Danika) Smith, and Meg (Levi) Estes; step-grandchildren: Barry Stencil, Jen Wing, and Michelle Cooke; her great-grandchildren: Stella, Fisher, Lilli, Alexandria, Simon, Landon, and Vivian; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her husband, Del was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Lela; her siblings, Phyllis, Lyle, and Marvin; and step-grandson, Douglas Stencil.

A memorial service is scheduled for August 17 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 805 SE Ellsworth Road, Vancouver. Lunch at the church to follow the memorial.

For those wishing to do so, in lieu of flowers, Del’s family encourages a donation in her name to the Church of the Good Shepherd.

Arrangements are being handled by Vancouver Funeral Chapel.

