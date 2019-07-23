Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Odessa Marie Ayers. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel 1101 NE 112th Avenue Vancouver , WA 98684 (360)-892-6060 Viewing 10:00 AM Vancouver First Friends Church 2710 NE 65th Ave. Vancouver , WA View Map Service 11:00 AM Vancouver First Friends Church 2710 NE 65th Ave. Vancouver , WA View Map Interment 2:00 PM Evergreen Memorial Gardens 1101 NE 112th Ave. View Map Send Flowers Obituary



ODESSA MARIE (CHADWICK) AYERS

July 28, 1923 ˜ July 18, 2019



Odessa Marie (Chadwick) Ayers passed away peacefully at home on July 18, 2019 in Vancouver, WA. It was 10 days before her 96th birthday. Odessa grew up in the small farming community of Carr in northern Colorado where she met and eventually married Richard Ayers in April 1942. The family moved repeatedly between Vancouver, WA and Carr, CO, with the final move to Washington in 1961. In 1973 they purchased Richard’s father’s farm near Brush Prairie.

Her Christian faith was the center of her life. Odessa loved the Lord, her husband, and her children in that order. Throughout her life she demonstrated a warm, loving, and forgiving spirit. She volunteered for many organizations. When needed she worked alongside Richard on the farm putting up hay.

In her later years, she focused on her love of writing. Odessa took writing classes and ultimately had several articles published in national magazines. She and Richard have been active members of Vancouver First Friends Church since 1973.

Odessa is survived by her husband of 77 years, Richard; sister, Dorothy Hoekstra of IL; daughter, Cheryl Ayers of Vancouver; sons, Lyn (Janine) Ayers of Vancouver, Terry (Connie) Ayers of Belfair, WA, Ken (Jan) Ayers of La Center, WA and Tim (Jennifer) Ayers of Eugene, OR; 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her brother, George Chadwick of La Center.

Funeral services will be held at Vancouver First Friends Church (2710 NE 65th Ave., Vancouver 98661), Friday, July 26th. Viewing will be at 10:00 AM with the service at 11:00 AM. Following the service, lunch will be provided by the Church in the Fellowship Hall. Interment will be at 2:00 PM at Evergreen Memorial Gardens (1101 NE 112th Ave., 98684).

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the church of your choice.

