NORMAN LINN
April 25, 1933 ˜ April 8, 2020
Norman Linn died peacefully on April 8, 2020 at age 86. He was born to Richard W. and Lillian Linn in Vernonia, OR on April 25, 1933. Norman was a 1951 graduate from Battle Ground High School and Clark College.
He worked in construction for several years. After obtaining an Engineering degree, he worked for the City of Sunnyvale, CA Engineering Dept. until retirement.
After a serious medical problem and his wife dying within months, Norman decided to come home to Battle Ground in 2015.
He was always fascinated with cars. He amassed many volumes of photos of antique cars, starting before they were so easily found on the internet.
Surviving are his sister, Betty Linn Davenport; stepchildren, Linda Castle, Eugene Works, and Rayette Burchert; nephews, Wayne and Duane Linn; niece, Dawn Linn; and grand nephews and nieces.
We will miss his sense of humor and kindness. Rest in Peace.
He was predeceased by his parents; wife, Marva Lou Burgess; brother, Marvin Linn; and nephew, David Linn.
Internment is at Crawford Cemetery, Battle Ground.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Apr. 19, 2020