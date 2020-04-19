Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Linn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



NORMAN LINN

April 25, 1933 ˜ April 8, 2020



Norman Linn died peacefully on April 8, 2020 at age 86. He was born to Richard W. and Lillian Linn in Vernonia, OR on April 25, 1933. Norman was a 1951 graduate from Battle Ground High School and Clark College.

He worked in construction for several years. After obtaining an Engineering degree, he worked for the City of Sunnyvale, CA Engineering Dept. until retirement.

After a serious medical problem and his wife dying within months, Norman decided to come home to Battle Ground in 2015.

He was always fascinated with cars. He amassed many volumes of photos of antique cars, starting before they were so easily found on the internet.

Surviving are his sister, Betty Linn Davenport; stepchildren, Linda Castle, Eugene Works, and Rayette Burchert; nephews, Wayne and Duane Linn; niece, Dawn Linn; and grand nephews and nieces.

We will miss his sense of humor and kindness. Rest in Peace.

He was predeceased by his parents; wife, Marva Lou Burgess; brother, Marvin Linn; and nephew, David Linn.

Internment is at Crawford Cemetery, Battle Ground.

