NORMAN ”BUD” LAWRENCE LOVELACE

December 13, 1933 ˜ January 26, 2020



Norman ”Bud” Lawrence Lovelace was born Dec. 13, 1933 in Aberdeen, WA to Alice McCully and Norman Lovelace. He left us peacefully at the age of 86, Jan. 26, 2020 and journeyed to his forever Heavenly home.

Norman married his beautiful bride, Beverly Kidd, in Raymond, WA, Feb. 20, 1954, while still in the Navy. After his discharge they resided in South Bend, WA where he began his career. A few years later they moved to pastor a church in Salmon Falls on the Washougal River and then served at Calvary Tabernacle (Calvary Full Gospel) in Vancouver for 36 years until his retirement.

Dad was a man of great integrity and quiet strength and we are so honored to be a part of his family and legacy of faith. He adored his beautiful bride of 66 years and did his best to care for her until he no longer could. He had the hardest time giving that up, but visited her faithfully at her adult family care home, everyday at 2:00 until he chose to join her there and it became his home too.

Dad loved his family and was especially proud of his two sons, their accomplishments and their following in his footsteps of faith.

Norman is survived by his wife, Beverly; two sons, James (Lisa) Lovelace and Thomas (Lisa) Lovelace; six grandchildren, Erin (Joseph) Waller, Brandon (Tiffany) Lovelace, Jeremy (Amy) Lovelace, Brittany Lovelace, Jennifer (Jake) Adamson and Jameson (Layne) Lovelace; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Carolyn (Dick) Leu; brothers, Phil, Vern (Susan) and Dan (Sue) Lovelace; and many nieces and nephews.

Please join us in celebrating a life well lived at the church Norman served so well. It has a different name now, but his legacy still resides: New Life Christian Center, 701 N Garrison Rd., Vancouver, WA 98664, on Fri., Feb. 7th, 2020 @ 3:00 p.m.

