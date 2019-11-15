Guest Book View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel 1101 NE 112th Avenue Vancouver , WA 98684 (360)-892-6060 Send Flowers Obituary



NORMAN ALFRED SEIM

January 18, 1951 ˜ November 10, 2019



Norman Alfred Seim, 68, was born in Santa Monica, CA, on Jan. 18, 1951, to Alfred and Thelma Seim.

The family moved their jewelry business from California to Vancouver, WA, in 1964 and set up at 78th Street and Highway 99 in the Hazel Dell area.

Norm graduated from Columbia River High School in 1969 and attended the University of Northern Colorado, graduating in 1974 with a degree in education.

Shortly after college, he joined his father in the family jewelry business, Al’s Jewelry, where he worked for almost four decades until retiring and closing the business.

He and his parents traveled the world leaving a sign in the shop window: “Out to Smell the Roses.” He had so many wonderful experiences seeing the sights and meeting people from all over the globe.

Norm loved friends, family, traveling, good food, and nice cars. He and his parents made an annual trek to North Dakota to visit Alfred’s family, the journey was also an anticipated event and no trip was complete without Norm’s aunts and cousins providing creamed chicken, scouts stew, and potato dumplings.

They also traveled to Binghamton, NY, to visit Thelma’s sister, Pat Stanford and husband, Eugene Meritte. Both families had farms that had been in the family for years that Norm enjoyed visiting. Norm was extremely close to his parents and provided around the clock healthcare during the final years of their lives.

Norm was a kind, generous, and tenderhearted person to everyone he knew, he was blessed with many friends who have provided amazing friendship and support throughout his life and especially over the past few years of his declining health. His family thanks Doug, Margie, Roman, Fred (posthumously) and others who helped out. They thank Bella, her family and staff of Gracies Senior Living and The Quarry and staff who were all so kind to Norm.

A great pal of Norm’s was his little dog “Mighty Mouse” who brought him so much joy and was by his side giving comfort through much of his illness.

Norm was passionate about finding a cloudless place to lay in the sun, spending many vacations in Hawaii. Norm admired fine art including all Chihuly blown glass. He collected local artworks including glass and metal sculpture, selling some from his jewelry shop.

He could often be spotted pulling up a friend’s driveway in his latest Mercedes with a Starbucks latte and pumpkin bread in hand to share.

Norm was a blessing to everyone he knew, being a good friend came naturally to him and those many friends have been a blessing in return to him. He’ll be reunited with his family in heaven. Rest in peace Norm.

Please sign his guest book @

Norman Alfred Seim, 68, was born in Santa Monica, CA, on Jan. 18, 1951, to Alfred and Thelma Seim.The family moved their jewelry business from California to Vancouver, WA, in 1964 and set up at 78th Street and Highway 99 in the Hazel Dell area.Norm graduated from Columbia River High School in 1969 and attended the University of Northern Colorado, graduating in 1974 with a degree in education.Shortly after college, he joined his father in the family jewelry business, Al’s Jewelry, where he worked for almost four decades until retiring and closing the business.He and his parents traveled the world leaving a sign in the shop window: “Out to Smell the Roses.” He had so many wonderful experiences seeing the sights and meeting people from all over the globe.Norm loved friends, family, traveling, good food, and nice cars. He and his parents made an annual trek to North Dakota to visit Alfred’s family, the journey was also an anticipated event and no trip was complete without Norm’s aunts and cousins providing creamed chicken, scouts stew, and potato dumplings.They also traveled to Binghamton, NY, to visit Thelma’s sister, Pat Stanford and husband, Eugene Meritte. Both families had farms that had been in the family for years that Norm enjoyed visiting. Norm was extremely close to his parents and provided around the clock healthcare during the final years of their lives.Norm was a kind, generous, and tenderhearted person to everyone he knew, he was blessed with many friends who have provided amazing friendship and support throughout his life and especially over the past few years of his declining health. His family thanks Doug, Margie, Roman, Fred (posthumously) and others who helped out. They thank Bella, her family and staff of Gracies Senior Living and The Quarry and staff who were all so kind to Norm.A great pal of Norm’s was his little dog “Mighty Mouse” who brought him so much joy and was by his side giving comfort through much of his illness.Norm was passionate about finding a cloudless place to lay in the sun, spending many vacations in Hawaii. Norm admired fine art including all Chihuly blown glass. He collected local artworks including glass and metal sculpture, selling some from his jewelry shop.He could often be spotted pulling up a friend’s driveway in his latest Mercedes with a Starbucks latte and pumpkin bread in hand to share.Norm was a blessing to everyone he knew, being a good friend came naturally to him and those many friends have been a blessing in return to him. He’ll be reunited with his family in heaven. Rest in peace Norm.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Nov. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close