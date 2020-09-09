NORMAN (SCOTTY) ALFRED CARLSON
March 11, 1926 ˜ September 1, 2020
Norman (Scotty) Alfred Carlson, 94, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his family farm Sept. 1, 2020. He was born on March 11, 1926, in Bend, OR, to Fred and Mary Carlson.
In 1944, four days after graduating from Woodland High School, he was on a train to Texas for basic training, enlisting in the United States Army. He won numerous awards during World War II, which included the Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Philippine Liberation Medal and the Bronze Star. When he returned to the States, he was stationed at Fort Lewis as a corporal, until his honorable discharge Aug. 15, 1946.
After returning from the service, he met the love of his life, Joyce Risley and started his career at Longview Fibre in 1951. Norm and Joyce married on Nov. 19, 1955 and moved to Lexington, WA where they had their son Scott in 1959.
In 1967, they moved to Woodland, WA taking over Norm’s family farm. While working at Longview Fibre, and until his retirement in 1988, he also took care of his 60-acre farm. He raised and sold an average of 14 beef cattle yearly along with selling blueberries from his blueberry fields. Norm being the hard-working, dedicated individual that he was, also managed a personal vegetable garden that provided for his family.
Retirement didn’t slow Norm down, he continued working the farm where he and Joyce would often have family and friends over. They would host yearly gatherings, some of the favorites were blueberry picking parties or when they would make apple cider from the farm’s many apple trees. The Carlson farm was a business as well as a welcoming place to go for anyone needing a friendly conversation or a helping hand. Norm continued to successfully run the farm into his 90s. The Big Red barn that Norm’s father, Fred, built is still being utilized and is currently on the state register of Historical Places.
Norm was honest, hardworking and fun. He was one of the good guys and will be missed terribly.
Norm is survived by his son, Scott; and grandson, Cody.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty; and wife of 63 years, Joyce.
A special thanks to his hardworking personal caregiver, Dawn, and the ladies from Visiting Angels.
A celebration of Norm’s life will take place at a later date.
