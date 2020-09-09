When I met my husband Doug in 1988, he was best friends with Scott Carlson. I was also blessed to have met the most wonderful family, the Carlson's. They always treated me like I was family, which was a blessing from God. Norm and Joyce always opened their doors to us and our son's. We loved going to their home for any reason, even just to visit. Knowing them has truly been a gift that we will greatly miss. We will see you again.

Brenda Fredrickson