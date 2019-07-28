NORMA LUCILLE MULLIGAN
December 12, 1932 ˜ July 22, 2019
Norma Lucille Mulligan, 86, passed away in Vancouver, WA. She was born in Oak Grove, LA to Charles and Margaret ”Bertie” Payne, and graduated from Union High School, Union, OR, in 1951.
Norma moved to Pendleton, OR and worked several years as the Tax Assessor for Umatilla County.
She and her late husband, John Mulligan, retired to Vancouver to be near her son Steven (Donna) Hunt, eventually living at Cascade Inn Assisted Living. They enjoyed trips to the Oregon Coast and Europe.
A graveside service will be 3:00 PM, Mon., August 5 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver, WA.
Published in The Columbian on July 28, 2019