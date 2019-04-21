Obituary Guest Book View Sign



NORMA JEAN NOLT

February 2, 1933 ˜ April 17, 2019



Norma Jean Nolt passed away peacefully on April 17, 2019 at her home in Vancouver, Washington. She was born to Arthur and Sue Bowring in Blanchard, Oklahoma on February 2nd, 1933. Her loving husband, Robert Nolt predeceased her in 2005.

Norman was a devout Christian. While residing in Vancouver during the summer months she attended Vancouver Church. In the winters, she resided in her home in Palm Springs, California and attended Desert Chapel.

Norma married Robert Nolt in 1965 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Soon after marrying Bob they moved to the San Francisco bay area and had homes in Mill Valley and Triburon. They also purchased a mountain cabin at Lake Berryessa where they spent many weekends and and holiday's.

Norma was an avid fisherman. Having a cabin on a lake and a house overhanging the San Francisco bay served her well. She took full advantage and would always throw her fishing pole out every chance she had. Norma also loved traveling the worked, often on cruise ships.

Norma and Bob didn’t have any children, but that never stopped them from loving all their nieces, nephews and friends. Norma loved entertaining and was always surrounded by family and friends.

Like her husband, Norma was a very successful business woman. She owned a beauty salon in San Anselmo, California for many years. Norma and Bob developed Creekside Estates Manufactured Home Community with a partner in 1988. After Bob’s passing, she bought out her partner and became sole owner of the community.

Norma is survived by her sister, Wanda Scheppmann. The sisters were very close. They loved quilting, crafting and making floral arrangements. Norma and her sister took many floral classes together and there was always a fresh floral arrangement on the table at all times.

A memorial service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, April 23 at 12:30 with a remembrance gathering immediately following at the clubhouse of Creekside Estates.

I would like to give special thanks to Kaiser Permanente Hospice, all the great caregivers at Comfort Keepers, and especially friends and caregivers, Leslie Hawley and Marylin Ledbetter.

In lieu of flowers, we request donations to go to the Alzheimers’s Association in her memory.

