NORMA CELESTE CARLSON

August 5, 1926 ˜ May 13, 2019



Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully at home on May 13, 2019 at 92 years old.

She was born in 1926 to Daniel and Ruth Kirby in Butler, Missouri.

Her sister, Suzi Dick, preceded her in death.

Norma was married to Willard John Carlson (deceased 2010) on September 28, 1951. They were blessed with three children, Bradley John, Jon Kelly and Ingrid Celeste (deceased 2009).

Norma had a beautiful voice and sang in a band during WWII. She worked at the phone company in Spokane as an operator. Always a lover of jewelry, she satisfied that love by becoming a Sarah Coventry consultant where she held jewelry shows in people’s homes in Spokane and Vancouver. This sparked her passion for fine jewelry and furs. She then became an administrative assistant in the Vancouver School District where she worked for many years and eventually retired. In addition, she was Chair of the Board at Evergreen Memorial Gardens of which she served with her sons and grandson.

Norma was a member of Royal Oaks Country Club for many years. Where she loved to golf and play bridge with friends. She also had a hobby of knitting. Many were recipients of her beautifully knitted scarves. She loved cats and gardening, especially tending to her beautiful roses.

She was a member of Columbia Presbyterian Church and was an example to all who knew her of steadfast faith and devotion to Christ.

Norma saw only the best in everyone she met.

Norma is survived by her son Brad and wife, Mary; granddaughter Lindsay Fisher and husband, PJ; great-grandsons, Jack and Will; and granddaughter, Megan Field and husband, Doug; great-grandchildren, Ella and Oliver, all of the Vancouver, WA area. Also survived by son Kelly and wife, Leslie; grandson Brian Carlson and wife, Summer; granddaughter Laura Johnstone and husband, Tim; great-granddaughter; Hayley; granddaughter Emily Carlson; great-granddaughter, Makenna, all of the Seattle, WA area.

A funeral service will begin at 12:30pm on Thursday, May 23rd at Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel 1101 NE 112th Avenue, Vancouver, WA.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Humane Society of Southwest Washington, 1100 NE 192nd Avenue, Vancouver, WA 98684 or Shared Hope International, P.O. Box 65337, Vancouver, WA 98665.

