1/1
Nora Wanda Bell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

NORA WANDA BELL

Nora Wanda (Kennedy) Bell passed away peacefully on Nov. 29, 2020. She was born in Herculaneum, MO, in 1922. She and her parents (mother, Virginia Moore, father, Roy Kennedy) worked a family farm in Bonne Terre, MO, until 1931 when they moved to Orange, CA.
At age 13, her father passed away from complications with an on-the-job injury while working for Bethlehem Steel. Nora and her mother worked in an orange packing plant while she also attended Orange High School and Fullerton College.
In 1944, she married Charles Bell and raised their three children in Santa Ana, CA. She and her husband remained in Southern California until she retired from Pacific Bell and moved to Bullhead City, AZ. After her husband passed away, she moved to Vancouver, WA, to be near her daughter and son-in-law, James Huff. She loved the ocean, cruising, crafting, genealogy and watching football.
She is survived by son, Ronald; daughter, Elaine; granddaughter, Meagan; grandson, Matthew; great-granddaughters, Julia and Zoe.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbian on Dec. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 4, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved