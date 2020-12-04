NORA WANDA BELL
Nora Wanda (Kennedy) Bell passed away peacefully on Nov. 29, 2020. She was born in Herculaneum, MO, in 1922. She and her parents (mother, Virginia Moore, father, Roy Kennedy) worked a family farm in Bonne Terre, MO, until 1931 when they moved to Orange, CA.
At age 13, her father passed away from complications with an on-the-job injury while working for Bethlehem Steel. Nora and her mother worked in an orange packing plant while she also attended Orange High School and Fullerton College.
In 1944, she married Charles Bell and raised their three children in Santa Ana, CA. She and her husband remained in Southern California until she retired from Pacific Bell and moved to Bullhead City, AZ. After her husband passed away, she moved to Vancouver, WA, to be near her daughter and son-in-law, James Huff. She loved the ocean, cruising, crafting, genealogy and watching football.
She is survived by son, Ronald; daughter, Elaine; granddaughter, Meagan; grandson, Matthew; great-granddaughters, Julia and Zoe.
