NONA LEE CROSLAND
February 2, 1940 ˜ November 1, 2019
Nona Lee Crosland passed away Nov. 1, 2019, at Legacy Salmon Creek Hospital. She was born Feb. 2, 1940, in Blackfoot, ID, to Joseph and Margaret (Wilson) Stine.
Nona Lee completed high school at John R. Rogers, with honors, in Spokane, WA, where she was head majorette. She also went to college.
On August 19, she married David L. Crosland for a marriage that lasted 59 years! She was a loving wife, mother and partner in David’s businesses.
She loved gardening, cooking, dancing, etc. Nona Lee was of strong character and attitude towards the truth, law and justice!
Nona Lee is survived by her husband, David L. Crosland; children, Deborah, Daniel, Barbara and David; and nine grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held on Nov. 15, 2019, at 3 p.m., at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
The family encourages memorial contributions to medical research.
Published in The Columbian on Nov. 8, 2019