NOLA JEANETTE GARCIA
Nola Jeanette, the stillborn daughter of Jeremiah and Kendra Garcia, was born Wednesday, May 8th, 2019 in Vancouver, WA.
Nola leaves behind her parents, grandparents, Jon and Laura Schroeder of Battle Ground, WA and Ramõn Garcia of Portland, OR and Gerald and Cari Raisanen of Amboy, WA, great-grandparents, Dale and Jeanie Bruckelmyer and Marvin and Effie Raisanen and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by many dear loved ones.
Even though her time on earth was short, she is an anchor in Heaven for us
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 14th, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Elim Cemetery in Brush Prairie, WA.
Published in The Columbian on May 14, 2019