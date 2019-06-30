Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lincoln Memorial Park - Portland 11801 SE Mt Scott Blvd. Portland , OR 97086 (503)-771-1117 Memorial service 12:00 PM Lincoln Memorial Park - Portland 11801 SE Mt Scott Blvd. Portland , OR 97086 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



NILE TRUMAN DAVIS JR.

September 2, 1945 ˜ June 25, 2019



Our Dad, Nile Truman Davis Jr., returned to God, who gave him life, on Tuesday morning, June 25th, 2019 in Washougal, WA.

He was preceded in death by his father, Nile (Dave) Truman Davis Sr. and adopted mother, Shirley (Johnson) Davis, both from Lovelock, NV.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Betty Jean of Washougal, WA; sister, Sharron Montes of Lovelock, NV; daughter, Melody Moline of Washougal, WA; sons, Fred Macy (Margo) of Oregon City, OR, Frank Macy (Anastasia) of Orange, CA, and Mike Temes (Rhonda) of Cottonwood, ID; 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Dad was born September 2, 1945, in Reno, NV. His parents moved to Lovelock, NV in 1947 shortly after grandpa’s discharge from the Navy. Dad attended Pershing County schools until his graduation in 1963. As a youth, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, working on cars as a service station attendant, and helping his father build and modify short-track racing cars.

After graduating high school, Dad served four years in the

After his discharge, he attended the University of Nevada, and then began a long career at Harrah’s Club in Reno.

He fell in love with Betty Johnson-Macy, and her three children, so on May 12, 1970 a wedding took place, and an instant family was formed. Dad made the transition from bachelor to patriarch look easy, and soon became a doting, supportive and instructive mentor to three children who quickly recognized they had won the Dad-lottery. Even though we weren’t his own, he raised us as though we were. He introduced us to new adventures such as hunting, fishing, short-track racing, drive-in theatres, and Disneyland just to list a few.

Dad had a gentle demeanor, and taught us to be kind, patient, slow to anger, and forgiving. He taught us how to have fun, how to compete, how to win, and how to lose gracefully. Most importantly, Dad loved our mother and taught us to honor her with our words, actions, and lives.

Dad worked at Harrah’s until he suffered a debilitating stroke in 1990, which summoned his early retirement. Mom and Dad moved from Reno to Washougal in 1994 to be closer to their grandchildren and quickly fell in love with their new friends, neighbors, and community.

He was a wonderful Grandpa. He enjoyed hearing his grandchildren’s stories, and about their milestone accomplishments. Although his stroke left him unable to speak in complete sentences, he could clearly communicate with smiles, hugs, laughter and his bright, engaging eyes.

Dad, you were a wonderful husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa and great-great-grandpa! We miss you but will proudly honor your legacy of love until reunited with you in our heavenly home. Until then, rest well knowing we’ll take extra-good care of Mom.

Your Adoring Children, Fred, Frank, Melody and Mike

A memorial service will be held Monday, July 1st, 12:00 noon at Lincoln Memorial Park & Funeral Home, 11801 SE Mt. Scott Blvd., Portland, OR 97086.

Please sign his guest book @

Our Dad, Nile Truman Davis Jr., returned to God, who gave him life, on Tuesday morning, June 25th, 2019 in Washougal, WA.He was preceded in death by his father, Nile (Dave) Truman Davis Sr. and adopted mother, Shirley (Johnson) Davis, both from Lovelock, NV.He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Betty Jean of Washougal, WA; sister, Sharron Montes of Lovelock, NV; daughter, Melody Moline of Washougal, WA; sons, Fred Macy (Margo) of Oregon City, OR, Frank Macy (Anastasia) of Orange, CA, and Mike Temes (Rhonda) of Cottonwood, ID; 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.Dad was born September 2, 1945, in Reno, NV. His parents moved to Lovelock, NV in 1947 shortly after grandpa’s discharge from the Navy. Dad attended Pershing County schools until his graduation in 1963. As a youth, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, working on cars as a service station attendant, and helping his father build and modify short-track racing cars.After graduating high school, Dad served four years in the U.S. Navy , primarily in Viet Nam, before his honorable discharge in 1967.After his discharge, he attended the University of Nevada, and then began a long career at Harrah’s Club in Reno.He fell in love with Betty Johnson-Macy, and her three children, so on May 12, 1970 a wedding took place, and an instant family was formed. Dad made the transition from bachelor to patriarch look easy, and soon became a doting, supportive and instructive mentor to three children who quickly recognized they had won the Dad-lottery. Even though we weren’t his own, he raised us as though we were. He introduced us to new adventures such as hunting, fishing, short-track racing, drive-in theatres, and Disneyland just to list a few.Dad had a gentle demeanor, and taught us to be kind, patient, slow to anger, and forgiving. He taught us how to have fun, how to compete, how to win, and how to lose gracefully. Most importantly, Dad loved our mother and taught us to honor her with our words, actions, and lives.Dad worked at Harrah’s until he suffered a debilitating stroke in 1990, which summoned his early retirement. Mom and Dad moved from Reno to Washougal in 1994 to be closer to their grandchildren and quickly fell in love with their new friends, neighbors, and community.He was a wonderful Grandpa. He enjoyed hearing his grandchildren’s stories, and about their milestone accomplishments. Although his stroke left him unable to speak in complete sentences, he could clearly communicate with smiles, hugs, laughter and his bright, engaging eyes.A memorial service will be held Monday, July 1st, 12:00 noon at Lincoln Memorial Park & Funeral Home, 11801 SE Mt. Scott Blvd., Portland, OR 97086.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close