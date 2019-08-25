Guest Book View Sign Service Information Davies Cremation & Burial Services | Cremation Vancouver WA 309 E 15th Street Suite E Vancouver , WA 98663 (360)-693-1036 Send Flowers Obituary



NELSON KENT LOMBARD

February 7, 1951 ˜ August 15, 2019



Nelson Kent Lombard was born on Feb. 7, 1951, in Oklahoma City, OK, to Leslie and Virginia Lombard. He left this world on Thursday, August 15, 2019.

Kent grew up in Oklahoma City attending Putnam City schools. He graduated from Oklahoma Baptist University in 1974 acquiring a Bachelor of Arts with a concentration in education and went on to earn three master’s degrees.

Kent was a much admired and beloved teacher of special education and also served as a principal for part of his career. He taught in Louisiana, Alabama and Washington state, where he resided at the time of his passing.

Kent could make any stranger feel at ease and somehow get them to tell him everything about themselves. Anybody who came to know Kent was touched in some way by his kindness and caring. He loved to tease and laugh and would give just about anybody a hard time including the Advanced Heart Failure team and the nurses and other personnel at Kaiser Sunnyside where he spent a lot of time in the past few years.

Kent loved traveling, especially internationally, and spent time in Europe, China and Hong Kong. His favorite foreign city was Copenhagen, where he was able to see some of the places his family originated from.

Kent’s love of children was evident any time he came in contact with them. He loved his students and knew how to challenge them and how to get them to do their best regardless of their disabilities or handicaps.

Kent is survived by his husband, Ken Watson of Vancouver, WA; his daughter, Malinda Sommers of Scottsboro, AL, and his son, Parker Lombard of Gonzales, LA; two brothers: Gary Lombard of Oklahoma City, and Kirk Lombard, his twin, of Grayson, LA; three stepchildren, Amanda Janousek of Hutto, TX, Jeff Watson of Vancouver, and Amy Baird of Temple, TX; 12 grandchildren, Mattie Watwood, Jack Sommers, Hudson Lombard, Harper Lombard, Brodie Larson, Austin Larson, Deacon Larson, Jared Watson, Rylan Watson, Liam Baird, Brendan Baird and Abigail Baird.

Kent requested no service, but his ashes will be interred at Rosehill Cemetery in Oklahoma City at a future date.

Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Castin’ ‘N Catchin’ fundraiser at the Pediatric & Congenital Heart Center of Alabama at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham, AL. Please send donations to: Children’s of Alabama, Attn: Shelly McCarty, 1600 7th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35233. Please write Kent Lombard/Castin’ ‘N Catchin’ on the check memo line.

