NEIL MARTIN ROSE

Baron of Garth, Laird of Garth Castle

1939-2019



Neil Martin Rose, aged 79, of Vancouver, WA, and the United Kingdom, passed away on March 11, 2019. He was born in Aberdalgie, Perth, Scotland on December 5, 1939, to Donald and May Louisa (Martin) Rose. The family emigrated to Canada and later the Pacific Northwest at the end of World War II. Neil graduated from Fort Vancouver High School in Vancouver, WA in 1957 and attended Clark College in Vancouver.

Neil created, owned and chaired several engineering and manufacturing companies, including Canica Corporation and Impact Alloys, Inc. and Dallesport Foundry. A pilot who learned to fly as a teenager frome arly Vancouver aviation instructor Wally Olson, Neil was internationally well-known for the restoration and reconstruction of historic aircraft including American T-6s, a DC-3, a PV-2 and a British Hawker Hurricane like those flown by the Royal Air Force during World War II. He was also one of the founders of Pearson Air Museum in the 1990's.

Neil is survived by his sons James Scott (and wife Chris) Rose, Brett Martin Rose and Alex C. S. Rose; sisters Grace Brown and Mairi Holman. He had three grandchildren: Whitney Rose, MacKenzie Rose and Karlie Rose, five great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews in the Pacific Northwest. Neil was preceded in death by his parents and older brother Douglas Rose.

A viewing will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Private Interment. Arrangements entrusted to Vancouver Funeral Chapel, 110 East 12th Street, Vancouver, WA.

