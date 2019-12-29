NEIL HENRY GEIS
November 25, 1941 ˜ December 23, 2019
Neil Henry Geis, 78, passed away on December 23rd, 2019, in Vancouver, WA. He was the husband of Jan Geis. They shared 51 years of marriage together.
Born in Portland, OR on November 25th, 1941, Neil was the son of Henry and Dorothy Geis. He graduated from Benson Tech High School and went to work at Fouch Electric the next day as a sheet metal worker. Neil worked his way up to foreman during his 42-year career there.
He enjoyed boxing, motorcycle riding, cars, building anything and everything in his shop, and supporting his son and daughter year-round with their sports. Neil became very active in both Jason and Tina’s athletics, especially coaching girls softball. He will be remembered for the batting cage he built and how he invited any/all teams to come use it.
Neil will be forever missed by his loving wife, Jan; his children, Jason Geis and Tina Diehl; and his grandchildren, Jake Geis, Jordan Geis and Gisele Diehl.
The funeral service will be held on Sunday, January 5th, 2020, at 12:30 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Vancouver. Burial will follow at Park Hill Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Vancouver Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Columbian on Dec. 29, 2019