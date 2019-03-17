Obituary Guest Book View Sign



NED GENE WALKER

November 19, 1950 ˜ March 1, 2019



Ned loved to be outdoors. He was a master hunter, fisherman and boater. His early life in Vancouver, WA was filled with days outside with friends, sometimes making mischief. Ned certainly used up a few of his nine lives as a young man. He was popular with the girls but was finally snagged by Nanette Scarpelli and spent 45 years having the best time of his life.

Ned built a successful commercial development firm, spent many hours on the boat all over the NW catching fish, crab, clams, whatever was there. He caught so many salmon and tuna he lost count. A 1,200 lb. marlin in Australia was a highlight.

Ned started his work career as a laborer, then a carpenter and ultimately owned his own business building custom homes, was president of the Home Builders Assoc. and then built commercial properties. He was known for his integrity, precision and perfection on each project.

He and Nanette filled their life with entertaining family and friends, building projects, fishing and traveling the world.

Ned had a sense of humor like no other and loved to pull practical jokes. With his big grin he made friends everywhere he went.

Ned spent most of his years in the Clark County area, the last 34 years in Ridgefield. He had just established a winter residence in Florida when he lost his 8-year battle with Lymphoma. He participated in a cancer study for 2 years hoping to beat the disease and also help the next generation of cancer victims. He fought a valiant battle and will be remembered for his courageous spirit.

Ned was a fighter and a lover, an intelligent man who was caring and would give you the shirt off his back. He will be forever remembered by those he knew.

Ned is survived by his precious wife, Nanette and the Scarpelli family; brother, Tim (Lynn); and sisters, Darsein Shull (Gary) and Terri Fuller; numerous nephews, nieces and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Clint; his beloved mother, Doris DeWar; and his father, Hal.

A party to celebrate his life will be April 13, 2019 at the Red Cross building at the Fort Vancouver Historical site at 4p.m., 605 Barnes St. Please bring your stories, pictures and memories of Ned to the party.

