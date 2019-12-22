Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



NATHAN BEEMAN PENLAND

August 18, 1945 ˜ November 17, 2019



Nathan Beeman Penland, 74, passed away in Vancouver, WA, surrounded by his children on Sunday, November 17, 2019. He was born in Birmingham, AL on August 18, 1945 to the late Nathan and Sallie (Mangham) Penland, Sr. of Fairview, NC.

Nathan was a 1963 graduate of Lee H. Edwards High School in Asheville, NC. He then went on to study at Nyack College in Nyack, NY.

On June 18, 1966, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Candace Lee (Maupin) Penland, at the Gospel Tabernacle in Asheville, NC. He continued his studies at Trinity Evangelical Divinity School and Indiana University, completing two Masters degrees.

Nathan spend his life as a licensed minister with the Christian and Missionary Alliance for 39 years. His ministry included serving in both big cities and small; from Chicago, IL and Houston, TX, to Toccoa, GA and McCalla, AL. He served the local church in ten different states.

Nathan had a unique sense of peace and calm about him. He was also highly intelligent and enjoyed talking about theology, Christian Ministry, and sports. He was a fun, loving, introspective, patient, kind, truthful, intelligent man, who enjoyed his family, nature, western books and movies, and animals, especially dogs and horses. He loved Jesus Christ deeply and could be found reading his Bible or singing a favorite hymn/song. The joy of the Lord was his strength. He spent his life pointing others toward the hope of which he believed in; eternal life through Jesus Christ.

Nathan is survived by his two daughters, Tamar (John) Wendland and Stephanie (James) Sangster; one son, Nathan (Rina) Penland; five grandchildren; one sister; and three brothers.

Nathan suffered from dementia with the probability of Alzheimer's for approximately the past 10 years. His family is mourning their father and also feel release that his is no longer suffering from that disease. They know their Dad is in a better place. Nathan will be placed to rest with his departed spouse in Asheville, NC during the summer of 2020.

Cards and remembrances can be sent to his daugther-in-law, Rina Penland, 11104 NE 104th St., Vancouver, WA 98662.

Please sign his guest book @

Published in The Columbian on Dec. 22, 2019

