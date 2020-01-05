NAOMI ROSALEE PARIS
December 9, 1924 ˜ November 28, 2019
Naomi Rosalee Paris entered into the presence of God on Thanksgiving, November 28, 2019 at Sequoia Heights Adult Family Home in Vancouver, WA with her children by her side. Naomi was born in her parents home on December 9th, 1924 in Williston, North Dakota. She graduated in 1941 from Ballard High School in Seattle and in 1945 graduated from Central Bible College in Springfield, Missouri.
Naomi moved to Vancouver and met the love of her life, Bill Paris, in church in 1950. They married later that year. She served along with her husband at Calvary Community Church for 27 years until Bill’s untimely death in 1985. Naomi then moved to Vancouver, WA where she lived for over 30 years.
As a pastor’s wife, Naomi filled her role with grace, humility and a servant’s heart. This also was true for her as she filled the role of a state legislator’s wife when Bill served in Olympia. She loved being a part of the ministries that God had called her and Bill to. Naomi was a constant example of a loving Christian woman to everyone who knew her. Naomi so loved being with her family and they loved her deeply.
Naomi is survived by her daughters, Annmarie (Dean) Roberts, Audrey James and Marcia Daly; her grandchildren, Jake (Erin) Roberts, Greg (Allie) Roberts, Mary (Emmanuel) Diard, and Ali Daly; her great-grandchildren, Cade, Callum, Finley, Harper, Jack, Olivia and Evangeline. She is also survived by her sisters, Evangeline and Beverly; her brother, Bob; numerous nieces and nephews and dear friends. Naomi was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bill; her dear granddaughter, Caroline Daly; her parents; and five brothers and sisters.
We would like to thank those at Sequoia - Jamie and Travis, Kady, Janel, Emily, McKenzie, Staci, Lorrie and Mike, for their kindness and loving care the past 1 1/2 years. What a blessing they have been in Naomi’s life and to her family.
Naomi’s family invites you to attend a celebration of her life and home going on Friday, January 10th at 11:00 a.m. at Glenwood Community Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Glenwood Community Church, 12201 NE 72nd Ave., Vancouver, WA 98686.
Published in The Columbian on Jan. 5, 2020