NANCY LOU MCELLRATH

January 28, 1937 ˜ March 9, 2019



Nancy Lou McEllrath, 82, of Vancouver, WA, passed away peacefully at home with family on March 9, 2019. She was born in Roseburg, OR to Louis and Thelma Neureiter on January 28, 1937. She attended Cleaveland High School and the University of Oregon.

Nancy worked as a legal assistant and then became a Realtor for many years in Clark County. She loved being with family and friends and traveling.

Nancy suffered a stroke years ago that she fought valiantly and gracefully up until the very end. We know she’s now walking and dancing effortlessly and without pain.

Nancy is survived by the love of her life, her adoring husband, Harry; daughter, Gayle Pearrow (Kenny); grandchildren, Katelin McEllrath and Jake Pearrow; her sister, Carol Wilson; along with other family and friends too numerous to count.

She was preceded in death by her son, Brian McEllrath, just a few weeks prior; her parents; and many other friends and family she’ll be happy to see again.

There’ll be a service at Evergreen Memorial located at 1101 NE 112th Ave., Vancouver, WA 98684 on Sat., March 23, 2019 at 12:30 and a Celebration of Life immediately following the service at The Main Event East located at 3200 SE 164th Ave., Ste. 204, Vancouver, WA. 98683

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .

