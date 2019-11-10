Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Lee Nelson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



NANCY LEE NELSON

December 15, 1938 ˜ October 24, 2019

“Never Drive Faster

Than Your Guardian Angel Can Fly”



Nancy Lee Nelson, 80, of Vancouver, WA, passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side. She was born December 15, 1938 in Long Beach, CA to Vernon Mason and Dorothy Hough. She graduated high school from Anchorage, AK and grew up in the military as her dad was a pilot in the USAF.

Nancy moved to Vancouver in the early 60’s where she raised her three kids. She worked in customer service for many years, including The City of Vancouver Water Dept. as a Customer Service Rep & Customer Service Supervisor for almost 28 years when she retired in 2009.

Nancy was very patriotic and loved horses. She lived and loved life to the fullest with her family and friends !! She loved all her grandkids when she visited with them in person and seeing them on Facebook filled her heart with joy!! In earlier years she loved to travel and go camping with family and friends!!

Nancy is survived by her Dad, Vernon Mason; Stepmom, Genevieve Mason; Son, David Nelson and his Wife Lisa; Daughter, Michele Nelson-Anderson and her Husband Bill; Son, Philip Nelson Jr., his Wife Keely; Stepbrothers, Scott, Ray and Barry Neuhaus; Stepsister, Barbara Neuhaus; eight nieces and nephews; Roommate/Partner in crime of 38 years, Dana Vest; her 16 grandkids, 19 great-grandkids and 1 great-great-grandbaby.

She was preceded in death by her Grandfather and Grandmother, Paul and Laura Iffland; Mother, Dorothy Hough-Mason; and her Aunt and Uncle, Vera and Jack Roland.

Nancy Was Loved By All & Will Truly Be Missed !!

The Family Would Like To “THANK” Legacy Salmon Creek ICU, Kaiser Hospice Team & Mom & Dana’s neighbor’s that were so supportive through mom’s declining health.

Nancy’s “Celebration Of Life” and Potluck will be held Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 1-4 for her family and friends at the Marshall Center, 1009 E McLoughlin Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98663.

Arrangements entrusted to Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Vancouver, WA.

Please sign her guest book @

“Never Drive FasterThan Your Guardian Angel Can Fly”Nancy Lee Nelson, 80, of Vancouver, WA, passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side. She was born December 15, 1938 in Long Beach, CA to Vernon Mason and Dorothy Hough. She graduated high school from Anchorage, AK and grew up in the military as her dad was a pilot in the USAF.Nancy moved to Vancouver in the early 60’s where she raised her three kids. She worked in customer service for many years, including The City of Vancouver Water Dept. as a Customer Service Rep & Customer Service Supervisor for almost 28 years when she retired in 2009.Nancy was very patriotic and loved horses. She lived and loved life to the fullest with her family and friends !! She loved all her grandkids when she visited with them in person and seeing them on Facebook filled her heart with joy!! In earlier years she loved to travel and go camping with family and friends!!Nancy is survived by her Dad, Vernon Mason; Stepmom, Genevieve Mason; Son, David Nelson and his Wife Lisa; Daughter, Michele Nelson-Anderson and her Husband Bill; Son, Philip Nelson Jr., his Wife Keely; Stepbrothers, Scott, Ray and Barry Neuhaus; Stepsister, Barbara Neuhaus; eight nieces and nephews; Roommate/Partner in crime of 38 years, Dana Vest; her 16 grandkids, 19 great-grandkids and 1 great-great-grandbaby.She was preceded in death by her Grandfather and Grandmother, Paul and Laura Iffland; Mother, Dorothy Hough-Mason; and her Aunt and Uncle, Vera and Jack Roland.Nancy Was Loved By All & Will Truly Be Missed !!The Family Would Like To “THANK” Legacy Salmon Creek ICU, Kaiser Hospice Team & Mom & Dana’s neighbor’s that were so supportive through mom’s declining health.Nancy’s “Celebration Of Life” and Potluck will be held Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 1-4 for her family and friends at the Marshall Center, 1009 E McLoughlin Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98663.Arrangements entrusted to Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Vancouver, WA.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close