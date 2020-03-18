Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Kay McLeskey. View Sign Service Information St James Catholic Church 218 W 12th St Vancouver, WA 98660 Service 12:00 PM Proto-Cathedral of Saint James 218 W. 12th St. Vancouver , WA View Map Graveside service 1:00 PM Mother Joseph Catholic Cemetery E. 29th St. and O St. Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



NANCY KAY MCGINNIS MCLESKEY

August 3, 1933 ˜ March 12, 2020



On Thurs., March 12, 2020, Nancy Kay McGinnis McLeskey, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 86 in Vancouver, WA. She was born Nancy Kay McGinnis on Aug. 3, 1933 in Cincinnati, OH to Merrel (Pappy) and Josephine Hesselbach McGinnis.

On July 4, 1950, Nancy married Howard Kenneth McLeskey. They raised one daughter, Judith McLeskey Gillespie, and four sons, Gary McLeskey (Lisa), Dennis McLeskey, Randy McLeskey (Dawn), and Roger McLeskey (Kris). She owned and operated a manufacturing business with her husband and several of her children.

Nancy also had a passion for flower design. She and her son Dennis opened a flower shop in downtown Vancouver, Savannah Floral. She also loved her dogs, horses, family get-togethers and holidays.

Nancy was known for her smile, her kind and compassionate spirit, and unconditional love for her children. She is survived by her five children, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, her niece, Marlene Warren and her nephew, John Nichols. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Ken; her parents; and her sister, Jean Nichols.

A service for family will be held on Fri., March 20 at the Proto-Cathedral of Saint James, 218 W. 12th St., Vancouver, WA at 12:00p.m. Everyone is invited to gather for a brief graveside commitment ceremony at Mother Joseph Catholic Cemetery, E. 29th St. and O St., Vancouver, WA at approximately 1:00 p.m.

