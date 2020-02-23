Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy K. Smith. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Lacamas Lake Lodge 227 NW Lake Rd Camas , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



NANCY K. (HARRIS) BUCKNER SMITH

April 10, 1940 ˜ February 1, 2020



A longtime resident of the Vancouver, WA area, died Sat., Feb. 1st in Tacoma, WA. She was 79. Nancy was born in Auburn, WA to Del and Fran Harris (Lane). Nancy enjoyed travel. As a teenager, she and her family spent a year in Holland, while her father had a Fulbright scholarship there. Nancy and her twin brother Warren went to one year of high school while there. She graduated from Hudson’s Bay High School in Vancouver in 1958.

Nancy married Charles F. Buckner in 1961 and had two children. After her children were several years old, Nancy continued her education by getting a Nursing degree from Clark College, graduating as an RN.

She worked in the nursing field most of her career, with a lot of time spent as a convalescent home administrator and director in an Alzheimer facility. She also spent a few years as a travel agent before computers came into fashion.

After the death of her first husband Charles Buckner, she married Norman Smith in 1990.

Nancy and Norm did a lot of traveling with a few different types of RV’s over the years. During that time they discovered Lake Havasu, AZ, and even moved there for a short time. In later years Nancy enjoyed trips to the casinos with family and friends.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Norm Smith; her brother, Warren Harris (Marge); her son, Ed Buckner (Marlane); daughter, Mary Dieringer (Phil); stepdaughters, Janet and Jaycee; as well as her grandchildren, Josh and Megan Dieringer.

She was preceded in death by first husband, Charles F. Buckner; her parents, Del and Fran Harris; and her stepson, Norman II.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sun., March 15th at 3:00 p.m. in the afternoon at Lacamas Lake Lodge, 227 NW Lake Rd., Camas, WA 98607. Please send notice of attendance to

Please sign her guest book @

