NANCY JEANNE (KEILLOR) CHANDLEE

December 25, 1946 ˜ October 1, 2019



Nancy Jeanne Chandlee passed away at home in Vancouver, WA, peacefully in her sleep, listening to her favorite Pandora music, on October 1, 2019.

She was born on December 25, 1946 in Michigan to Jack and Janet Keillor. She graduated from Sammamish High School in Bellevue, WA in 1964.

Nancy then attended Central Washington University for three years, majoring in Business. It was during these years at Central that she met her future husband, Chan Chandlee. They married in 1968 and moved to Vancouver, Chan’s childhood hometown. They have lived in their home overlooking Vancouver Lake since 1970.

Nancy worked as a bookkeeper/office manager for many years in several Portland area businesses before changing careers at the age of fifty. At that time, she attended school to become a licensed massage therapist, earning her license to practice in both Washington and Oregon. She worked primarily at Carson High Springs Spa Resort.

Besides the love Nancy had for her family, she enjoyed gardening, cycling and especially rowing. She was one of the original members of the Vancouver Lake Rowing Club, at times serving on the board. Over the years, she greatly enjoyed watching the club grow and expand. One of her favorite things to do, early in the morning when the lake was peaceful and calm, was to get out in her boat and row.

Nancy always sought to nourish her body and soul by embracing an active and healthy lifestyle. Sadly, a disease over which she had no control, ALS, took her life. She showed much strength, grace and dignity as she dealt with the devastating effects of this disease.

Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Chan; her beloved sons, Shane and Seth (Nicky); and beloved granddaughter, Sofia, all of Vancouver. Nancy is also survived by her five sisters and their families: Judy (Portland, OR), Carole (Mill Creek, WA, Jackie (Everett, WA), Barbara (Kirkland, WA) and Mary (Mount Vernon, WA). Having lived most of her adult life in Vancouver, she will also be missed by many friends and neighbors.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and several aunts, uncles, and a brother-in-law.

Her family would appreciate donations in her memory to the ALS Association Oregon and Southwest Washington Chapter, 700 NE Multnomah St., Portland, OR 97232.

Her family wish to thank her Hospice providers and the local chapter of the ALS Association for their care and support. They would also like to especially thank her caregiver, Marimar, whose friendship and compassionate care allowed Nancy to complete her journey in her own home with as much comfort as possible.

