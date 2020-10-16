NANCY JANE KUSEL
Nancy Jane Kusel passed away in her Vancouver home, surrounded by loved ones Oct. 6, 2020. She was 71.
Born and raised in Vancouver, WA, she attended Hudson’s Bay High School, graduating in 1967. She lived in Portland OR, married her husband, Gary, May 8, 1971, and welcomed her daughter, Alicia on March 10, 1975.
An avid crafter and traveler, she was always eager to talk about her adventures and share photos. She traveled to Germany to see her first grandchild in 2001 and 2003.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Gary Kusel of Vancouver; daughter, Alicia Kusel; son-in-law, Zachariah Wireman; and grandchildren, Aidan and Indigo Kusel-Wireman, all of New Baltimore, MI; sister, Connie Wilson of Vancouver, and numerous cousins and extended relatives.
