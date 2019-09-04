NANCY IRENE BAKER
April 30, 1938 ˜ August 30, 2019
On August 30, 2019, Nancy Irene Baker, surrounded by family, passed peacefully into her Lord’s loving arms. Nancy was born April 30, 1938 in Ridgefield, Washington. She was a member of the first graduating class of Hudson’s Bay High School and attended Clark College.
Nancy is survived by son, Randy (Debra); daughter, Mindy (David); grandchildren, Melissa, Stephanie, Nathan and Katie; great-grandchildren, Abigail and Oliver; and many friends cultivated over a long and full life.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Hallie Feezor; father, William Feezor; and sister, Ellen Waters.
Funeral arrangements provided by Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
The family recommends donations to the Humane Society for Southwest Washington or the YWCA Clark County in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Columbian on Sept. 4, 2019