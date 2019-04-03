Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NANCY EMMA JEAN LILLEY. View Sign



NANCY EMMA JEAN LILLEY

November 6, 1924 ˜ March 28, 2019



Jean Lilley, loving wife and mother, passed away at age 94, on March 28, 2019 in Vancouver, WA. Nancy Emma Jean Towns was born November 6, 1924 in Bethany, MO to Victor and Sarah Towns.

Jean was raised in Sheridan WY, where she met her husband, Charles A. Lilley. They were married October 19, 1942 in Hardin, MT.

Jean worked at Hi School Pharmacy for 25 years before she retired in 1986.

She loved music, reading, puzzles and teaching her grandchildren how to play poker.

Jean is survived by her daughters, Karen Gambs (Jon), Christy Lilley; and Mother to David Baas (Carol). Jean had 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, whom she adored.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck; son, Charles; and grandson, David Jon.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 1PM to 3PM at: 8908 NE 13th St., Vancouver, WA 98664. Jean will be laid to rest in Sheridan, WY, with her husband and son.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Community Home Health Hospice, 3102 NE 134th St., Vancouver, WA 98686.

The family sends love to the Sequoia Heights Adult Family Home.

