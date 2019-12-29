Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Diane Olsen. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Van Mall Retirement 7808 NE 51st St Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



NANCY DIANE OLSEN

December 12, 1948 ˜ December 14, 2019



Nancy Diane Olsen was born in Riverside, CA on December 12, 1948. Nancy went to heaven, peacefully surrounded by family, on December 14, 2019.

She was the most caring person and always thought of others before herself. Many weekends you could find her with her grandkids at their sporting events. She had a true love for cats and would always welcome new cats into her home!

Nancy worked at Van Mall Retirement for the last 13 years. She absolutely loved her job and she touched so many lives while working there!

Nancy is survived by her sons, Toby (Shelley) and Erik (Rebecca); grandchildren, Chase and Hannah; sisters, Sue (Chuck) and Ann (Bill); brother, Bob (Beverly); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Nancy will be interred at Willamette National Cemetery next to her husband, Alan Olsen, in a private family ceremony on January 3, 2020. There will be a Celebration of Life Service at Van Mall Retirement, 7808 NE 51st St., Vancouver, WA 98662, on January 14, 2020 from 1p.m. to 3p.m. Cards and Rememberances can be sent to her son Toby Olsen at 2307 NE 38th Ave., Camas, WA 98607.

