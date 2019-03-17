Obituary Guest Book View Sign



NANCY CHRISTINE BALDWIN

October 13, 1948 ˜ March 6, 2019



Nancy Christine Baldwin, age 70, passed away at her home on the evening of Wednesday March 6, 2019 with her husband by her side, after a year long battle with cancer. She was born in Vancouver, WA on October 13, 1948 to Alan and Delores Andring. She was preceded in death by her older sister, Marilee Klemmer and has a younger brother, Jim Andring (currently living in White Salmon). Nancy lived in Vancouver all her life and remained active with the reunion committee of her graduating class of Hudson’s Bay (1966).

She married John M. ”Mike” Baldwin in 1968 and celebrated 50 years of marriage with him last year.

Nancy was a devoted wife and mother to her two children, John (Carrah) and Ken (Phaedra). Her grandchildren, Michael (14), Della (14) and Ryland (12) were extremely precious to her. She provided them with unconditional love and support and continued to instill in all of us the importance of family.

In her early motherhood years, Nancy volunteered in many capacities - Alcoa Little League, Cub Scouts, and for the PTA. She was proud to have earned the PTA Golden Acorn award for her volunteering efforts, as her mother Delores Andring had earned years before.

Nancy later worked for the Vancouver School District, where she served for about 25 years. Her career with the school district started at Truman Elementary, where she had very fond memories of the great kids she met while working as a playground aide and math tutor. She later transitioned to district administration and worked in various capacities before retiring in 2010.

Nancy and Mike were active for many years with their car club, Rose City Classics, where they enjoyed many car cruises, club meetings, and car shows, often raising money for local charities. Nancy was an avid game player and loved her daily games of Yahtzee, Cribbage, and Hand & Foot with her husband, kids, and grandkids. Her family smiles at the prospect that she is currently up in heaven playing a game of Cribbage with her parents or Canasta with her devoted friend, Jackie Merrell. Nancy will be missed by many!

There will be a Celebration of Life for Nancy sometime in April.

