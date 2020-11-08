1/1
Nancy Beth "Buell" Renton
NANCY BETH BUELL RENTON

Nancy was born Sept. 12, 1926, to William (John) H. Buell and Lillian (Peggy) Boylen Buell in Pendleton, OR. Her grandparents came across the Oregon Trail from Minnesota and settled in Pendleton. She attended Lakeview High School and excelled academically as a Bernard Daily Scholar.
She attended the University of Oregon and remained throughout her life a proud member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority.
Nancy loved traveling, telling stories of her historic heritage, fine food and wine, reading, needlework and avidly followed Oregon Duck football and basketball.
She married the love of her life, James Menardi Renton on Aug. 27, 1947, in Klamath Falls, OR.
She is survived by her sons, James Lewis Renton II and wife, Candee, of Vancouver, WA, and Richard Michael Renton of Camas, WA. She will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Wendy Peterson and husband, Alan, James West Renton and wife, Dani, and Shannon Frame and wife, Carrie. Her great-grandchildren, Sierra, Aspen, Stella and James gave her endless joy.
Nancy will be with her son, John Buell Renton who preceded her in death March 14, 1968, and her beloved husband, James who passed June 25, 2012.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


Published in The Columbian on Nov. 8, 2020.
