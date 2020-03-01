Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Anne Rickard. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 11:00 AM Northwood Park Cemetery Ridgefield , OR View Map Celebration of Life 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM Barberton Grange Vancouver , OR View Map Send Flowers Obituary



NANCY ANNE (MABEE) RICKARD

March 21, 1934 ˜ January 16, 2020



Nancy passed away at age 85 on January 16, 2020 from heart disease. She was born in Pendleton, OR to William and Nancy Mabee. She attended West Linn High School.

Nancy met Jack Rickard and they were married on August 4, 1951 in Willamette, OR.

Nancy was a homemaker while raising three children. Later she waitressed at Lake Oswego Country Club. She obtained her GED then went to work at the West Linn Post Office. She went to business college and later became an Executive Secretary for NW Economic Associates in Vancouver, WA.

Jack and Nancy enjoyed traveling within the US as well as abroad.

Nancy was a natural born entertainer. At age 4 she made her first public appearance as a singer. As a young teen she sang on a live radio show in Portland with her sister. Later she joined many performances both as a singer and actress. She was a volunteer performer in the Vancouver area with the Antique Road Show, Marshallaires, Young at Heart, and Va Va Voom groups. She also formed her own “Nancy and Friends” solo and group singing performances at many local assisted living and retirement facilities in the Vancouver area. Nancy has taken her final curtain call.

Nancy was the youngest of five children. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, three brothers and a sister.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Jack; three children, Debra Wachner (Steve), Jack D. Jr. “Don” Rickard (Shelley), Linda Brothers (Jerry); four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Louise Duim (Al), Anna Rickard; and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Nancy was a devoted member of the Faith Bible Fellowship Church.

Private graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. March 21st at Northwood Park Cemetery in Ridgefield. There will be a Celebration of Life on March 21st from noon-3:00 p.m. at the Barberton Grange in Vancouver.

Nancy has requested donations be made to SW Washington Humane Society in lieu of flowers. The Humane Society is located at 1100 NE 192nd Avenue, Vancouver, WA 98684 Phone (360) 213-2617.

Please sign her guest book @

