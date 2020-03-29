NANCY ANN ORTHMANN HART
January 25, 1941 ˜ March 19, 2020
Nancy Ann Orthmann Hart passed away peacefully at home on March 19, 2020. She was born on January 25, 1941 to Lewis and Lillian Orthmann.
Nancy received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Portland.
She married LeRoy Hart on May 16, 1964. They enjoyed boating in the summer months and wintering in Palm Desert, CA until his death in 2000.
On June 22, 2007 Nancy married Stan Svoboda. They enjoyed golfing and fishing.
Nancy is survived by her children, Debra Hart, Ronald Hart, Patricia Hart, Amy (Chris) Speyer, Joseph (Christine) Hart and Kathleen (Brad) Smith; Stan’s children, Suzanne, Mike and Shelly; 19 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Chuck Orthmann.
She was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy; parents; and brother, Thomas Orthmann.
A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Oregon and SW Washington Chapter of the ALS Association at 700 NE Multnomah St. #210, Portland, OR 97232.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 29, 2020