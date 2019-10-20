NADINE NAOMA NEWMAN
March 8, 1930 October 14, 2019
Nadine Naoma (Brauer) Newman, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on October 14 at the age of 89. She was born in Camas, WA on March 8, 1930, to Otto and Letha Brauer.
Nadine was raised on a dairy farm east of Washougal on the Columbia River. Nadine loved being on the farm helping her dad with the animals and her mom with the garden and canning.
She graduated from Washougal High School in 1949 as the valedictorian of her class. After graduation, she married Ira Lee Newman and raised their family in Vancouver.
Nadine was a homemaker and loved gardening and caring for her pets. Later she worked as a grocery checker and retired from Danielson’s Thriftway.
She loved to travel, go camping and spend time with the grandkids. She attended many family activities and their sporting events.
She is survived by her son Dan (Marsha); daughter,
Shelley Carter; and son, Brian (Connie). She had eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ira Lee. A memorial will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 12:30 p.m. There will be a reception following the service. Graveside service following the reception.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Oct. 20, 2019