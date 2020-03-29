Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



MYRTHA HAMMER

December 3, 1932 ˜ March 20, 2020



Myrtha Hammer of Vancouver, WA, passed away March 20, 2020. She was born Dec. 3, 1932, in La Habana, Cuba. Her maiden name was Fernandez-Vazquez. She was the only child of Luis Florentino Fernandez Garcia and Maria Concepcion Vazquez Gonzalez.

Myrtha moved to Vancouver in 1998, after spending half of her life living in Southern California with her husband and two sons. Previous, she lived in Cuba where she attended 13 years at the Immaculate Conception Catholic School, graduating from high school in 1952. Myrtha continued her education attending the Habana University, School of Philosophy and Letters, receiving her AA & MS, to become a Cartographer and did post graduated studies to obtain her P.h.D.

Before moving to the USA, Myrtha worked as a cartographer for 8 years at the Habana Cartography Institute and was part of the Vanguard Project, the first artificial satellite launch into Earth orbit by the USA. Myrtha continued in the same field for another 5 years, with Fairchild Aerial Services in Los Angeles, CA. Until her retirement in 1990, she worked for 21 years, as an Engineer Tech., for The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.

In 1964, Myrtha married John N. Hammer, Jr. who died in 1994 unexpected, a few days after celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary.

Survivors include her sons, Johnathon Allen and Bryant Luis; daughters-in-law, Lorelei Feddeler Hammer and Leeanna Wood Hammer; grandson, Brandon Connor; granddaughters, Kayden Delaney, Teegan Riley and Madison Leigh; and many cousins in Galicia, Spain.

Disposition was by cremation. The family suggests remembrances in Myrtha’s name to The Daughters of Charity of San Vincent de Paul Mission in Cuba, c/o Sor Hilda Alonso/Sor Eva Perez-Puelles, 500 N.W. 63rd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33126.

