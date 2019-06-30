Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



MYRIAM ”MIMI” BURDA

November 18, 1930 ˜ June 22, 2019



Myriam ‘Mimi’ Burda, 88, passed away peacefully June 22nd, 2019 at her home in Vancouver, WA, surrounded by her children.

Mimi was born Nov. 18th, 1930 in the Bronx, NY. After graduating Summa Cum Laude with a BA in Elementary Education, she drove across the country to Portland, OR for a teaching position. There she met her husband Alfred and together they raised their family in Vancouver, WA. Mimi worked for 26 years as a library technician in Battle Ground School District libraries.

Her interests included reading, the arts, travel and spending time with family and friends. Throughout the years, she was involved in many organizations including AFS, an exchange student program, for which she received an appreciation award for 30 years of service.

She was extremely social, loved interacting with people and had a sincere respect for all. Mimi was truly a special person to her family and friends, she will be missed by all of us.

She is survived by 4 children, Beth, Jeff, Sue and Tami; and 4 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred.

A graveside service was held June 26, 2019 at Jones Pioneer Cemetery, Portland, OR.

Charitable donations in her honor can be made to Clark County Food Bank, AFS or Jewish Family and Child Services.

