MURRAY “MURPH” FALK
July 24, 1934 ˜ August 16, 2020
Murray “Murph” Falk died peacefully in his home Sunday, Aug. 16. He was born July 24, 1934 in Panama to Margaret and Henry Falk.
Murray was very involved in the community and numerous organizations including the La Center Museum, the American Legion, Sons of Norway, Highland Lutheran church, many Masonic and Shrine groups, and was Cemetery Commissioner in his district.
After his retirement from the Beaverton Post Office, he and his wife started Grandma Candy’s Jams. With his sharp wit and quick humor, he quickly became a customer favorite at the Vancouver Farmers Market with people stopping by his booth just to chat.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, Candy Falk; four children, David Falk, Saundra Falk, Karen Bilby and Larry Lawson; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
An intimate family service will be held in September and a larger memorial will take place when it is safe to gather again. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Highland Lutheran Church, the La Center Museum, or the Shriner’s Hospital.
