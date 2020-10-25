MONTE RAY STULTS
May 8, 1938 ˜ October 18, 2020
Monte Ray Stults, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 82, on Oct. 18, 2020, in Vancouver, WA. He was born May 8, 1938, to Thomas W. and Lessie M. (Cruse) Stults in Underwood, WA.
He spent his younger years in Wasco, OR, before moving to Vancouver. In 1957, Monte graduated from Evergreen High School in Vancouver. In 1965, he married Betty L. Carlson, the love of his life for 55 years. Together they raised two daughters and one son in the home that Monte built for his family.
In 1957, Monte started working at Crown Zellerbach paper mill in Camas, WA. In 1961, he enlisted in the United States Army and served in the Army Security Agency. While stationed in Japan, he hiked Mount Fuji and enjoyed telling his family stories about his overseas adventures. After his Army service, he worked another 39 years at Georgia-Pacific in Camas.
Monte enjoyed volunteering as a leader for Boy Scouts and Black Powder Explorer Post for Troop 552. Many family vacations were spent volunteering at Boy Scout Camp work weekends. He enjoyed raising livestock, sandrails, gardening (especially growing tomatoes), woodworking, building projects, attending Black Powder Rendezvous and decorating for the holidays. He and Betty loved decorating their home inside and out for each holiday. They received the Neighborhood Star Award for decorating their home from the Image Neighborhood Association. Monte enjoyed seeing the smiles and joy that his Halloween haunted tunnels brought to children and families in the community. They were known to have 1,000+ trick-or-treaters each year. They were well known for a yard full of holiday lights and inflatables.
Most of all, Monte enjoyed spending time with his family. Whether it was camping, fishing, hiking, wood cutting, road trips to visit family and friends, watching his grandkids play sports or attending band concerts. He was always there to support and help his family, whether it was his parents, in-laws, children, or grandchildren. If you ever needed to borrow anything, most likely he had it.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Luella Mulkey.
Monte is survived by his wife, Betty; three children, Ella Walsh (Bob), Brian Stults (Brenda) and Margaret Lutz (Tim); five grandchildren, Kyle Stults, Nadia Lutz, Robert Walsh lV, Austin Lutz and Harley Walsh; three great-grandchildren, and brother, LeRoy Stults.
Monte will be laid to rest next to his parents at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on Oct. 27 at noon.
Next spring, in memory of Monte, grow a tomato plant and enjoy time with your family.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits