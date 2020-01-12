Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



MITCHELL LEE RAYMOND

January 18, 1959 ˜ November 17, 2019



On the morning of Nov. 17, 2019, Mitchell Lee Raymond passed away at the Ray Hickey Hospice House in Vancouver, WA.

Mitch was born Jan. 18, 1959, in Aberdeen, WA, to Kathryn (

Mitch moved to the Woodland, WA area with his parents while in grade school. After high school, he learned the tow trucking industry trade, and started working for E & R Towing. This started and became his lifelong passion and preferred skill, which resulted in being owner/operator of his own towing company for over 17 years. His final job was working for Triple J Towing until his health no longer allowed it.

Mitch enjoyed the outdoors, both in his former occupation of trucking, saving stranded motorists and vehicles, and also to hunt and fish. He was fond of animals and raised numerous farm animals in his younger years. He enjoyed watching his favorite shows always with the company of one of his dogs nearby.

He had a passion for sports, and enjoyed watching them, especially the Oregon Ducks and Portland Trail Blazers.

Mitch was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Kathryn.

He is survived by his wife, Shelli; and their three children, Corey, Christine, Cara; and a grandson, Foster. He is also survived by two brothers, Michael Raymond of Texas and Thomas Raymond; four nieces, Kim, Kelli, Corki, and Crystal Raymond; and numerous cousins.

A memorial service for Mitch is planned for friends and family.

Please bring your good memories for sharing and honoring his life.

