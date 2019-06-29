MIRIAM MARTHA CASSIDY
October 24, 1927 ˜ June 25, 2019
Miriam Martha Cassidy, 91, loving wife, mother and grandmother, of Vancouver, WA, passed away on June 25, 2019. She was born Oct. 24, 1927 in Detroit, MI to Bill and Martha Yeust.
Miriam was a homemaker who enjoyed tending to her pets. She loved the sunshine and walking on the beach hand in hand with the love of her life, Donald L. Cassidy.
Miriam is survived by her children, Dalmartha Owens of Chicago, IL, Maxlen Suiter of Denver, CO, Frank Bohm of Vancouver, WA and Donna Luther of Ketchikan, AK; 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Dorothy Yeust; her husband, Donald; and 2 grandsons, Jason Luther and Travis Suiter.
A viewing will be held on Mon., July 1, 2019 from 10:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. with a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. at Northwood Park Funeral Home in Ridgefield, WA. A gathering for fellowship to follow.
Special thanks to Nichols Adult Care Home, especially Nichol and David.
Published in The Columbian on June 29, 2019