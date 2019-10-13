Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Minnie Elizabeth Shultz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



MINNIE ELIZABETH (SPARKS) SHULTZ

May 10, 1931 ˜ October 3, 2019

Loving wife, mother, grandmother and caregiver.



Minnie Shultz passed away at The Hampton of Salmon Creek in Vancouver, WA, surrounded by loved ones. She was born in the family home near Coon Rapids, IA. Minnie was the sixth of eight children born to Frank and Ada (Davis) Sparks. She graduated from Coon Rapids High School and then St. Anthony’s School of Nursing in Carroll, IA.

In 1953, Minnie and Clarence Wiese were united in marriage and blessed with three children: Cheryl, Randy and Jim Wiese.

She wore many hats as a nurse in Denison, IA and then Paradise, CA where she retired after 40+ years of nursing. Her passion was caring for others.

In 1981, Minnie united in marriage with Walter Shultz.

She enjoyed many things in life. Her love of family was always evident, she loved travel, the outdoors, practical jokes, baking and sewing. Minnie’s love of the Lord was the most important, she had a lifelong relationship with the Lord and was a member of the 7th Day Adventist Church.

Minnie is survived by her brothers, Franklin and Hermis Sparks; children: Cheryl Riley (Michael) of Vancouver, WA, Randy (Karen) Wiese of Ashland, NE and Jim (Deb) Wiese of Columbus, NE; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Calvin, Charles and Merville Sparks; and sisters, Velda Berns and Velma Christensen.

Celebration of Life is planned for November 9th in Iowa. Please in lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations in Minnie’s name to Alzheimer’s Research.

Please sign her guest book @

Loving wife, mother, grandmother and caregiver.Minnie Shultz passed away at The Hampton of Salmon Creek in Vancouver, WA, surrounded by loved ones. She was born in the family home near Coon Rapids, IA. Minnie was the sixth of eight children born to Frank and Ada (Davis) Sparks. She graduated from Coon Rapids High School and then St. Anthony’s School of Nursing in Carroll, IA.In 1953, Minnie and Clarence Wiese were united in marriage and blessed with three children: Cheryl, Randy and Jim Wiese.She wore many hats as a nurse in Denison, IA and then Paradise, CA where she retired after 40+ years of nursing. Her passion was caring for others.In 1981, Minnie united in marriage with Walter Shultz.She enjoyed many things in life. Her love of family was always evident, she loved travel, the outdoors, practical jokes, baking and sewing. Minnie’s love of the Lord was the most important, she had a lifelong relationship with the Lord and was a member of the 7th Day Adventist Church.Minnie is survived by her brothers, Franklin and Hermis Sparks; children: Cheryl Riley (Michael) of Vancouver, WA, Randy (Karen) Wiese of Ashland, NE and Jim (Deb) Wiese of Columbus, NE; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Calvin, Charles and Merville Sparks; and sisters, Velda Berns and Velma Christensen.Celebration of Life is planned for November 9th in Iowa. Please in lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations in Minnie’s name to Alzheimer’s Research.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Oct. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close