Service Information Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel 1101 NE 112th Avenue Vancouver , WA 98684 (360)-892-6060 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Vancouver First United Methodist Church 401 E. 33rd St. Vancouver , WA



MINDY JO LUDOLPH

January 21, 1951 July 25, 2019

“God has a plan for me and will take me to

heaven when my work is done.”



Born to Carl and Laura Ludolph in Portland, OR in 1951, Mindy grew up in the Lincoln Neighborhood in Vancouver, WA, attending Lincoln Elementary, Shumway Junior High and the old Fort Vancouver High School.

After graduation in 1969, Mindy attended Clark College and worked part time at the Holland Restaurant. She began her 26 year career with the Vancouver Clinic on August 31, 1971. She retired on disability on November 25, 1997 after a

Her disease did not stop her from her participation in activities and charities near to her heart. Mindy was a member of Vancouver First United Methodist Church and had been a member of the choir, UMW, and her Circle. She also sang with the Touch of Class Chorale. Her Alma Mater, Lincoln Elementary, also benefited from her generosity; Fruit Valley Elementary was dear to her heart and she was an active donor and participant in their Back Pack Program and other charities. She walked for many years in the Portland Race for the Cure and the Vancouver Relay for Life. She loved making blankets to donate to babies and children.

Mindy is survived by her sister, Marla (Wayne) Heikkala and their children: Eric “Zack”(Haley), Kirsten and Megan. Four “greats”: Anneli, Wyatt, Colton and Wesley; close friends, Kristin and Matt Case and their daughters, Sarah and Haley; close friends, Terri Lufkin and Scott Collier and their children, Michael and Addison; and Sue Worthington (Steve) and her son, Ian Merli. She is also survived by her beloved kitty, Zeenie. Mindy’s circle of many friends and relatives are spread all over and will miss her kind spirit and generous heart!

She was preceded in death by her parents (2002) and many pets, Rockey, Mahee, and Tommy.

A Celebration of Life will be held Tues., Aug. 20, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at Vancouver First United Methodist Church, 401 E. 33rd St., Vancouver, WA 98663.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Mindy’s name to the Free Clinic of Southwest Washington at:

Thank you for all your kind words on Mindy’s Facebook page!

Please share a memory at



www.columbian.com/obits



"God has a plan for me and will take me toheaven when my work is done."Born to Carl and Laura Ludolph in Portland, OR in 1951, Mindy grew up in the Lincoln Neighborhood in Vancouver, WA, attending Lincoln Elementary, Shumway Junior High and the old Fort Vancouver High School.After graduation in 1969, Mindy attended Clark College and worked part time at the Holland Restaurant. She began her 26 year career with the Vancouver Clinic on August 31, 1971. She retired on disability on November 25, 1997 after a breast cancer diagnosis.Her disease did not stop her from her participation in activities and charities near to her heart. Mindy was a member of Vancouver First United Methodist Church and had been a member of the choir, UMW, and her Circle. She also sang with the Touch of Class Chorale. Her Alma Mater, Lincoln Elementary, also benefited from her generosity; Fruit Valley Elementary was dear to her heart and she was an active donor and participant in their Back Pack Program and other charities. She walked for many years in the Portland Race for the Cure and the Vancouver Relay for Life. She loved making blankets to donate to babies and children.Mindy is survived by her sister, Marla (Wayne) Heikkala and their children: Eric "Zack"(Haley), Kirsten and Megan. Four "greats": Anneli, Wyatt, Colton and Wesley; close friends, Kristin and Matt Case and their daughters, Sarah and Haley; close friends, Terri Lufkin and Scott Collier and their children, Michael and Addison; and Sue Worthington (Steve) and her son, Ian Merli. She is also survived by her beloved kitty, Zeenie. Mindy's circle of many friends and relatives are spread all over and will miss her kind spirit and generous heart!She was preceded in death by her parents (2002) and many pets, Rockey, Mahee, and Tommy.A Celebration of Life will be held Tues., Aug. 20, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at Vancouver First United Methodist Church, 401 E. 33rd St., Vancouver, WA 98663.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Mindy's name to the Free Clinic of Southwest Washington at: https://freeclinics.org Thank you for all your kind words on Mindy's Facebook page!

