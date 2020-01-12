MILTON RICHARD COX
February 18, 1930 ˜ December 20, 2019
Milton Richard Cox, age 89, passed away December 20, 2019, at Seattle, WA. He was born February 18, 1930 in Aberdeen, WA and moved to Vancouver, WA as a small child. Milton graduated from Vancouver High School in 1948; Clark College in 1950; and thereafter served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He went on to complete his education at the University of Washington, graduating from Law School with a Juris Doctor in 1957. Milton embarked upon the practice of law in Longview, WA in 1957, and thereafter, in 1981, he was appointed a Washington State Superior Court Judge for Cowlitz County. He served in that capacity until his retirement in 1997.
At that time he and his wife Dorothy relocated to Vancouver, WA to better enable Dorothy to assist in the care of her seriously ailing mother and step-father.
Milton is survived by his son, Steven (Deborah) Cox of Seattle, WA; his sister, Lois Henson of Vancouver, WA; his brother-in-law, Harvey Boyer of Vancouver, WA; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy M. Cox; brother, Kenneth L. Cox; and sisters, Dorothy Malone and Doris Boyer, all of Vancouver.
At his request, there will be no funeral or memorial service.
Published in The Columbian on Jan. 12, 2020