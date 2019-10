‘Milt’ Olsen passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 in Vancouver, WA with his children and grandchildren by his side.He was the oldest of Joseph and Naomi Olsen’s 5 children and grew up in Logan, Utah.After graduating from Utah State, MIlt joined the Army and became a pilot, starting a career that lasted a half century. During the Vietnam War, Milt flew for Air America.In 1970, he married Sherry Mitchell in Las Vegas. Their marriage lasted nearly 40 years and they had 2 children, Scott Olsen and Holly Daly.After returning to the US, Milt flew for the Forest Service and Bonneville Power until 2005.He was an avid golfer, hitting his last of four hole-in-ones at the age of 85.Milt is survived by his two sisters, Ruth Stewart and Jane Langer; brother, Joseph Henry “Hank” Olsen; his two children and their spouses: Scott and Lynda (Sander) Olsen and Doug and Holly (Olsen) Daly; and four grandchildren: Morgan Olsen, Sabine Daly, Calvin Daly, and Finnegan Daly.He was preceded in death by his brother, Franklin Olsen; and his granddaughter, Chloe Daly.A Mass will be held on Fri., Oct. 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Parish, 790 A Ave., Lake Oswego, OR 97034, with a reception to follow. Burial will be held later at 1:00 p.m. at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, OR.Please sign his guest books @ www.columbian.com/obits and www.riverviewcemeteryfuneralhome.com