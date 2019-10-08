MILTON JOSEPH OLSEN
1930 ˜ 2019
‘Milt’ Olsen passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 in Vancouver, WA with his children and grandchildren by his side.
He was the oldest of Joseph and Naomi Olsen’s 5 children and grew up in Logan, Utah.
After graduating from Utah State, MIlt joined the Army and became a pilot, starting a career that lasted a half century. During the Vietnam War, Milt flew for Air America.
In 1970, he married Sherry Mitchell in Las Vegas. Their marriage lasted nearly 40 years and they had 2 children, Scott Olsen and Holly Daly.
After returning to the US, Milt flew for the Forest Service and Bonneville Power until 2005.
He was an avid golfer, hitting his last of four hole-in-ones at the age of 85.
Milt is survived by his two sisters, Ruth Stewart and Jane Langer; brother, Joseph Henry “Hank” Olsen; his two children and their spouses: Scott and Lynda (Sander) Olsen and Doug and Holly (Olsen) Daly; and four grandchildren: Morgan Olsen, Sabine Daly, Calvin Daly, and Finnegan Daly.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Franklin Olsen; and his granddaughter, Chloe Daly.
A Mass will be held on Fri., Oct. 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Parish, 790 A Ave., Lake Oswego, OR 97034, with a reception to follow. Burial will be held later at 1:00 p.m. at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, OR.
Published in The Columbian on Oct. 8, 2019