DR. MILTON J. FUHR

January 16, 1927 ˜ February 29, 2020



Milton peacefully passed away on Saturday, February 29th, in Vancouver, Washington at the age of 93. A resident of the retirement community of Fairway Village, he was an energetic, caring, and dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His wife of 61 years, Gloria, preceded him in death along with his brother Nathan Fuhr. His three children, Gale Rizer, John Fuhr and Joan Bear; four grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren were a constant source of pride and joy. He is also survived by sisters Eunice Peterson and Melva Sue Hansen.



Milton was born in San Diego, California to Melville and Marie Fuhr. As a youth, he lived in Silverton, Oregon until his enlistment in the Army in 1944 at the age of 17. He was stationed and served in Okinawa, Japan during



Milton was an avid fisherman, loved to travel with Gloria and dear friends and family, loved his Lord, and enjoyed playing and following tennis and golf. He always wore a smile and enjoyed a tight-knit group of friends and neighbors who cared for and about him. He was the consummate host and ever ready to celebrate special life moments. He was quick to make friends and never slowed down maybe due to his Norwegian heritage which was most apparent during the Christmas holidays when he would seek out a Lutefisk dinner and help make Krumkaka.



Please join the family in a celebration of Milton’s life and a time to entrust him to God will be March 9, 2020 at 12:30p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Vancouver, Washington.



Remembrances may be sent to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center Foundation online:

Please sign his guest book @

WWII . At the conclusion of his service, he attended Pacific Lutheran University where he earned a degree in Elementary Education. He met Gloria during his college years, marrying in 1953 in Seattle, Washington, where he established his career and family. He was a long-time educator with the Shoreline School District in Seattle. His passion for excellence in teaching; curriculum; and innovation in learning led him to a PhD in Education from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. Milton never lost his focus starting as an elementary teacher; moving to Principal at Lake Forest Elementary; and on to Director of Personnel. Post retirement, he reinvented himself with investment guidance and brokerage licenses and eventually a move to Vancouver, Washington to be near family. https://www.peacehealth.org/foundation/sw-washington/donate-now or to the Open House Ministries, PO Box 242, Vancouver, WA 98666-0242. Published in The Columbian on Mar. 6, 2020

