MILO ODYSSEUS BENEDICT
March 18, 2019 ˜ November 2, 2019
Our happy, sweet, innocent baby boy received his wings in Heaven much too early.
Milo is terribly missed by his loving mom and dad, Britney Benedict and Justin Smith, and big brother, Oliver. He is survived by grandparents, Kenny and Cheryl Benedict, Peggy Rosling, and Richard C. Smith; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A GoFundMe has been established to assist with final expenses.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Nov. 10, 2019